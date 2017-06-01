(Adds coal force majeure remains, changes dateline to
Melbourne)
MELBOURNE, June 1 BHP Billiton
said on Thursday it has lifted a declaration of force majeure at
its Escondida copper mine in Chile, more than a month after a
costly strike came to an end.
BHP declared force majeure at the mine in early February at
the start of a labour strike that lasted 43 days and cost the
world's biggest mining house an estimated $1 billion.
"I'm pleased to say that our copper FM (force majeure) is
lifted as of today. We are back to normal," BHP's chief
commercial officer, Arnoud Balhuizen told reporters after
addressing a mining luncheon.
Force majeure remained in place on shipments from its coal
mines in Australia's Queensland state, where a cyclone in late
March knocked out rail haul lines, Balhuizen said.
"We still need a bit of time to get to full normal shipments
in coal," he said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Writing by James Regan; Editing by
Richard Pullin)