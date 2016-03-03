UPDATE 4-Elliott increases pressure on BHP to ditch petroleum
March 3 Credit ratings agency Moody's Investors Service cut its ratings on BHP Billiton Plc to "A3" from "A1", citing a deterioration in the company's earnings and cash flow.
Moody's said it expected BHP's credit metrics to remain substantially weaker, as low commodity prices and softer demand fail to offset changes in the company's dividend policy. (bit.ly/1TUtQSU)
BHP cut its dividend and abandoned its progressive dividend policy last week.
