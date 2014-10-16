SYDNEY Oct 16 BHP Billiton
said on Thursday it would list a proposed spin-off company
comprised of unwanted businesses on the London Stock Exchange as
well as in Australia, responding to pressure from some
investors.
BHP, the world's biggest mining company, announced in August
plans to spin off operations worth roughly $16 billion, most of
them acquired in its 2001 merger with South Africa's Billiton,
to focus on its most profitable activities.
BHP said at the time the business would be listed on the
Australian Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing on the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
This led to concern that institutional investors required to
place funds in European-only entities would be forced to sell
shares in the spinoff company in the absence of a London
listing.
"We are pleased to offer an additional listing in London in
response to the interest investors have shown in the new
company," BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said.
"We continue to work towards completion of the demerger in
the first half of the 2015 calendar year, subject to receipt of
the necessary approvals," he said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)