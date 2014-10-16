(Adds background, detail, UK fund manager)
SYDNEY Oct 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton
, hoping to appease disgruntled investors,
confirmed on Thursday that it would list a planned spin-off
company in London next year, as well as in Australia and South
Africa.
BHP, the world's biggest mining company, in August announced
plans to spin off operations worth roughly $16 billion - most of
them acquired in its 2001 merger with South Africa's Billiton -
to focus on its most profitable activities.
BHP said at the time that it would list the business on the
Australian Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing on the
Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
However, institutional investors objected to London's
omission. Those required to place funds in European-only
entities would have been forced to sell shares in the spinoff
company - a grouping of assets in aluminium, nickel, manganese
and lower quality coal - in the absence of a London presence.
The outcry forced BHP to backtrack, and the miner told
shareholders in September that it was considering a UK listing.
"We are pleased to offer an additional listing in London in
response to the interest investors have shown in the new
company," BHP Billiton Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on
Thursday, confirming the decision.
"We continue to work towards completion of the demerger in
the first half of the 2015 calendar year, subject to receipt of
the necessary approvals."
Analysts and fund managers welcomed the move, but cautioned
there was still concern over the fact that the spun off business
would not qualify for membership of UK indices.
"This will alleviate some of the forced selling. Clearly, it
would be better if they were in the indices, but I am encouraged
that they are listening to shareholders," said Malcolm
McPartlin, investment manager at UK-based fund Kames Capital.
BHP is expected to update investors before the end of the
year on the demerged company's management, board, strategy and
the timing of the sale.
