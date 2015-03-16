* South32 net debt at $674 mln, well below forecasts
* Net assets $12.95 bln, based on book value
* BHP expects to reap more savings after split
(Recasts, adds analyst comments)
MELBOURNE, March 17 BHP Billiton
has positioned its South32 spin-off for future growth, tipping
in much less debt than expected to the new company made up of
BHP's unloved assets when it lists in May.
The world's biggest miner released documents on Tuesday
detailing the performance of South32's aluminium, manganese,
nickel, silver and coal assets, long overshadowed by BHP's major
iron ore, petroleum, copper and metallurgical coal businesses.
"The demerger will simplify BHP Billiton and has the
potential to unlock shareholder value, while creating a new
global diversified metals and mining company with a significant
industry presence in each of its major commodities," BHP
Chairman Jac Nasser said in a statement.
In the longer term, BHP would be better placed to achieve
"substantial productivity gains beyond the $4 billion per annum
already targeted" by the end of 2016/17, Chief Executive Andrew
Mackenzie added in a video presentation.
The hotly anticipated demerger document showed the new
mid-sized miner plans to pay out at least 40 percent of its
underlying earnings in dividends each half-year, roughly in line
with analysts' forecasts.
It will not pay a dividend for the current financial year,
which finishes just one month after the split is due to take
place.
Named for the 32nd parallel south line of latitude linking
its two main centres, Australia and South Africa, the company
will emerge from BHP with $674 million in net debt, which is
less than half the level analysts had expected.
"Their net debt is more favourable than anticipated. That
obviously leaves them well positioned to talk about investment
stategy," said Chris Drew, an analyst with RBC in Sydney.
"The organic growth within the portfolio is limited, so
looking for growth via M&A makes sense," he said.
Analysts have valued South32 at around $13 billion, or lower
if using current weak commodity prices.
BHP did not give any estimate on the market capitalisation
of South32, but said the historical valuation on the invested
capital was $12.95 billion.
BHP said the South32 assets contributed net profit after tax
of $738 million for the half year to December 2014, which was
more than 50 percent higher than some analysts had forecast for
the full year to June 2015.
"It's generally a pretty good set of numbers from a high
level view," Drew said.
The total one-off costs of implementing the demerger are
estimated to be around $738 million.
Shareholders are set to vote on the spin-off on May 6, with
South32 shares expected to list on the Australian, Johannesburg
and London stock exchanges on May 18.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)