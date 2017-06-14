* Elliott calls for BHP board "upgrade"
* Lists outside investors seeking change
* Latest Elliott missive comes as new BHP chairman looms
(Adds comment from AMP, details of BHP board meeting)
SYDNEY, June 14 Activist shareholder Elliott
Management called on BHP on Wednesday to
"upgrade" its board of directors as the mining giant prepares to
select a new chairman this week.
"BHP has an entrenched board, with long-tenured directors
having approved the disastrous acquisitions and poorly timed
share buybacks that are at the root of much of today's
underperformance," Elliott said in a statement.
"A significant upgrade in directors is needed."
Elliott, a New York-based fund that has built up a 4.1
percent stake in BHP, has maintained a barrage of criticism of
the global miner since releasing a list of changes it wants at
the company, including an exit from its U.S. oil shale business.
BHP's board of directors is currently meeting in Chile, home
to the company's vast copper mining business, where it is
expected to select a new chairman.
Australian wealth management group Escala and fund Tribeca
Investment Partners have also campaigned for a revamp at the
company, with calls for board changes and reviews of the energy
divisions.
In a note last week, AMP Capital, one of BHP's largest
shareholders, called on the miner to conduct an "independent
assessment" of Elliott's proposal to unify BHP's dual-listed
company structure and to "prove the worth of its U.S. onshore
business and why it is compatible in the BHP portfolio."
BHP was not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)