By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON Oct 5 BHP Billiton, the world's
largest diversified miner, said it planned to squeeze more
tonnage from its iron mines at less expense per tonne as it aims
to overtake rival Rio Tinto as the world's lowest-cost
producer.
"We will continue to squeeze the lemon because at the end of
the day it's just so value accretive," Jimmy Wilson, the head of
BHP's iron ore division, told journalists in a video
conference.
The focus of mining companies has shifted towards
cost-cutting as iron ore prices have dropped from about $190 a
tonne in 2011 to less than $80 now, falling 40 percent this year
alone.
BHP, the world's third-biggest iron ore miner, said it would
boost the annual output rate from 225 million tonnes at end-2013
to 290 million in the next few years.
At the same time, it expects to cut the cost of that
expansion to about $30 per tonne, or overall capital spending of
about $2 billion, which is well below a previous estimate of
under $50 a tonne.
BHP is also reducing average unit production costs,
excluding freight and royalties, which are now $25 per tonne,
down from $27.50 for financial year 2014 and moving lower.
"The name of the game in the past was volume above and
before everything else. Now cost is much more important and we
are finding a lot more opportunities," Wilson said.
BHP hopes to achieve the lower costs by cutting its spend
with contractors, chopping the headcount by a few hundred people
and benefiting from economies of scale.
FOOT ON THE ACCELERATOR
Wilson said the company would continue to accelerate
production even if iron ore prices keep falling, which analysts
expect to happen over the next few years.
Falling prices have already hit margins across the industry
and made many smaller mining companies unprofitable.
Wilson said 40 million tonnes of Chinese production have
already exited the market and that new low-cost supply from
Australia will displace output from other regions such as Iran,
Mongolia and Kazakhstan.
By 2015, major producers in Brazil and Australia will
account for 1.15 billion tonnes or 83 percent of world seaborne
ore trade, according to Australian government data, up from 71
percent just three years before.
Wilson said the closure of smaller producers was an
unfortunate side-effect of market conditions.
"We don't take any joy from people losing their jobs because
a company closes, but at the end of the day charity starts at
home," he said. "We have to run our business as hard and as well
as we physically can. We have a responsibility to our
shareholders."
