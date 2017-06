SYDNEY BHP said on Thursday a fire has broken out at its Mount Whaleback iron ore mine, but that all staff were safe.

Mount Whaleback is the largest of the seven iron ore mines owned by the company.

"All personnel at site have been accounted for and we are working to ensure the site is safe," a company spokeswoman said.

A major outage at Mount Whaleback could provide a much-needed boost in the price of iron ore, which has tumbled nearly 40 percent from a February peak amid a mounting supply glut

This week iron ore traded under $60 a tonne for the first time since last October.

Local media images showed fire and smoke billowing out of the processing facilities at the mine.

Further details of the incident were still being established, according to the BHP spokeswoman.

