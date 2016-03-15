(Adds BHP CEO comments)
MELBOURNE, March 16 BHP Billiton
Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie on Wednesday said the
world's biggest miner sees iron ore prices falling, with
oversupply set to keep them "lower for longer".
"We're relatively bearish about the iron ore price, probably
more bearish about the iron ore price than the price of any
other commodity that has come to be part of the BHP Billiton
portfolio," Mackenzie said at a business conference in
Melbourne.
New supply would continue to be added as cost-cutting meant
miners were still profitable, but supply would outpace demand
growth as the Chinese economy shifts away from heavy industry,
he said.
"And therefore we think ultimately that excess of supply
will drive prices lower than, say, where they are currently," he
said.
Iron ore prices have jumped 30 percent this year from a low
of $39.30, defying most forecasts for weakening prices in 2016
due to low-cost supply from Australia and Brazil and weaker
steel demand from China.
Mackenzie also said BHP has the financial flexibility to
chase deals, but can also grow without acquisitions. He
reiterated it would focus on its core businesses of iron ore,
copper, oil and metallurgical coal, and possibly potash down the
track.
Minor commodities like lithium and graphite, which have
strong growth prospects in the battery sector, did not offer the
scale that BHP wants, he said.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Stephen Coates)