MELBOURNE Nov 20 BHP Billiton
said on Thursday it plans to hold a shareholder vote in May 2015
on its plan to spin off its aluminium, coal, manganese and
silver assets into a separate company.
The world's biggest miner said it has won Australian Foreign
Investment Review Board and tax office approval for the
demerger, is confident of securing remaining regulatory
approvals and would release full details of the spin-off
company, yet to be named, in March.
"We have made very good progress in recent weeks and I am
pleased to confirm that the demerger is on track," Chairman Jac
Nasser told shareholders at the company's Australian annual
meeting in Adelaide.
The spin-off company, which analysts value at around $16
billion, will bundle BHP's aluminium, manganese, Cerro Matoso
nickel in Colombia, South African energy coal, some Australian
metallurgical coal assets and the Cannington silver, lead and
zinc mine.
BHP reiterated that it is working on tests to expand its
huge Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine by using heap leach
technology to get more out of its underground mine, rather than
building an open pit.
