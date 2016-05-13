SANTIAGO May 13 Workers at BHP Billiton's
Spence mine in northern Chile have entered a
24-hour strike, a union representative said on Friday, citing
slow progress in labor talks.
The action follows another one-day protest at Spence
starting on May 3, in which the union also cited slow progress
in ongoing negotiations.
"Starting first thing this Friday, workers at the Spence
mine returned to strike after non-existent advances regarding
the solutions that were demanded to a series of problems that
are affecting them," Pedro Valdivia, director of conflicts at
the Chile Mining Federation, said in a statement.
"It must be mentioned additionally that Spence recently
fired around 7 percent of its personnel, which has meant a
considerable increase in labor load and, subsequently, deficient
security conditions."
Sources at BHP Billiton confirmed the strike.
In April, the company laid off about 7 percent of its 1,060
workers, following a trend among copper mines in Chile who have
been squeezed by low prices and light demand in key importer
China.
Spence produced 175,600 tonnes of copper last year.
(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Fabian Cambero; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)