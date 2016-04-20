* BHP cuts iron ore target by 10 mln tonnes
* Says sees W. Australia fiscal 2016 output at 260 mln/t
* Move could support tighter iron ore market - analyst
By James Regan
SYDNEY, April 20 Mining giant BHP Billiton
followed rival Rio Tinto in
trimming its iron ore output guidance on Wednesday, helping to
ease pressure on an oversupplied market.
The world's no. 3 producer cut its Western Australia iron
ore production for the year to June 30, 2016 by 10 million
tonnes to 260 million tonnes, blaming a cyclone that ripped
through the Pilbara iron ore region in January coupled with
accelerated railway maintenance work.
Analysts said the output cut, along with Rio Tinto's lowered
production guidance for 2017 on Tuesday, would help support iron
ore prices, which have staged a recovery this year on restocking
by Chinese steel mills.
"In our view this potentially highlights a value over volume
strategy from BHP, which is likely to be supportive of a tighter
iron ore balance next year," J.P. Morgan said in a client note.
Together with Brazil's Vale, the big three miners
have trimmed about 55 million tonnes of expected iron ore output
in recent months, equivalent to the output from the new Roy Hill
mine built by Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart.
"Talk to any iron ore bear in the market and they will tell
you Vale and Roy Hill are flooding the market. Just remove those
tonnes by cuts to BHP and Rio and that thesis is broken," said
Macquarie Bank analyst Hayden Bairstow.
BHP's latest production cut means the company is set to
produce less iron ore year-on-year for the first time since a
merger with Billiton in 2001.
BHP also lowered its iron ore target by 10 million tonnes in
January following the deadly Samarco dam disaster in Brazil.
Rio Tinto on Tuesday cut its 2017 production guidance by 10
million to 20 million tonnes due to delays in its shift to
driverless trains.
Vale said in December said it would produce 340 million to
350 million tonnes in 2016, down from a target of 376 million
tonnes, although still in line with 345.9 million tonnes in
2015. Some analysts expect the miner will cut its guidance
further when it releases an operations update later on
Wednesday.
Iron ore prices have jumped 45 percent this year, but the
industry has been virtually unanimous in predicting a return to
lower prices given the scale of oversupply in the industry.
"Demand has been overtaking supply as the determining factor
for iron ore prices, that's a reason why the price is stronger,"
said a commodities trader specialising in bulk commodities such
as iron ore and coal. "What BHP has done is make that even more
evident."
Shaw and Partners analyst Peter O'Connor said the production
cuts were driving iron ore prices "30-40 percent ahead of
consensus expectations."
Despite the latest curtailments, Royal Bank of Canada
analysts still see a mounting supply imbalance - growing
globally to 161 million tonnes this year from an estimated 88
million in 2015.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)