* Rio dividend seen safe in near term
* BHP payout cut seen as inevitable
* Rio Tinto Dec quarter operations report - Jan 19
* BHP Dec quarter operations report - Jan 20
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Jan 18 In the decimated mining
sector, Anglo-Australian Rio Tinto is set to be the
last man standing for investors as sliding commodities prices
force its peers to slash dividends, in a reversal of fortunes
against arch rival BHP Billiton.
BHP used to brag that its oil and gas business, its
second-biggest earner behind iron ore up to 2014, made it more
resilient than its mining rivals, but bad bets on shale in the
United States and collapsing oil and gas prices have turned
petroleum into a big drag.
Rio Tinto, long seen as a one-trick pony reliant on iron
ore, is now favoured by investors over BHP, as it is expected to
be able to maintain its dividend for at least another year,
while BHP is widely expected to cut its payout in February or
August.
"Rio's our preferred pick, though we haven't got a big
exposure to either. It's the lowest cost producer. Its balance
sheet is stronger," said Paul Xiradis, chief executive of Ausbil
Investment Management, which owns shares in BHP and Rio.
"BHP's dividend is definitely under question."
Rio and BHP are releasing their quarterly operational
results this week. BHP has said it will comment on its dividend
at its financial results in February. Rio has said it is
committed to its "progressive" dividend policy.
While both companies have suffered from plunging iron ore,
copper and coal prices, BHP has had the extra headwind of a 75
percent drop in oil prices since June 2014 to 12-year lows.
"So whereas BHP previously enjoyed the benefit of a premium
for the diversification it offered, that premium has been
neutralised," said Hunter Hillcoat, an Investec analyst in
London.
BHP's shares have underperformed Rio Tinto's over the past
year, hurt by the oil pain plus the woes from a dam disaster in
Brazil in November at a mine it half-owns. Its Australian stock
has dropped 38 percent over the past year, against a 27 percent
fall for Rio.
SHORT-LIVED ADVANTAGE?
Brokers' buy recommendations in Australia on Rio Tinto now
outweigh hold or sell recommendations by about two to one, while
for BHP the buy and sell ratings are roughly evenly split,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
It's a reversal of fortune for Rio, which was on its knees
in 2009, reeling from an ill-timed $38 billion takeover of
aluminium company Alcan two years earlier, and forced into
raising $15.2 billion in the depths of the global financial
crisis.
The problem facing both BHP and Rio is that they have long
promised to maintain or increase their dividend every year,
which is hard to justify in a world of tumbling commodity
prices.
In BHP's case it means that this year it would have to
borrow to fund a payout of at least $6.5 billion, the sum it
paid out for the year to June 2015, if it sticks to that policy.
Rio Tinto, which in 2014 paid out $3.7 billion in dividends,
should be able to maintain that level for 2015, but continuing
it beyond this year could strain its balance sheet.
As a result, investors don't expect Rio's advantage to last
long, as commodity prices are seen remaining weak for a few more
years, with China's growth slowing and supply gluts expected to
persist.
"Obviously BHP is in a far worse position at this point in
time, but I don't think Rio's that far behind," said Andy
Forster, portfolio manager at Argo Investments, which owns both
BHP and Rio shares.
