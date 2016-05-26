* BHP ramping up production at huge S.Australian mine
* Rich ore grades, heap leaching, cost cuts key
* BHP scrapped $20 bln boom time expansion in 2012
By Sonali Paul
ROXBY DOWNS, Australia, May 27 A vast copper and
uranium lode in Australia's parched outback, global miner BHP
Billiton's Olympic Dam was long emblematic of the
industry's boom year projects: complex, ambitious and - until
2012 - slated for a $20 billion expansion.
Like its rivals, BHP is still betting on copper, and the ore
under Olympic Dam's red desert sand is key to that.
But in an age of unprecedented mining pain, it needs to
reverse years of underperformance at one of its richest mines on
a much tighter budget.
On the ground, that means cheaper supplies, bigger trucks
and fewer staff; on a visit this week, more than half the desks
and offices at the mine's administration centre were empty.
Last year, the mine cut 600 jobs, around 15 percent of its
workforce, a blow to the purpose built town of Roxby Downs that
services the mine.
Thanks to rich ore grades underground, cuts have already
helped the mine halve its production costs to $1 per pound of
copper by 2017. That puts it on par with the world's biggest
copper mine, BHP's Escondida mine in Chile.
And those savings - plus the use of slower but cheaper heap
leaching techniques to process the complex ore - could be
Olympic Dam's saving grace.
"Olympic Dam, over time, has really struggled to maintain
its niche in terms of being globally competitive," said Jacqui
McGill, who runs the mine for BHP.
As costs fall, however, McGill says she is in a position to
fight for funding to eventually double the tonnes mined to
around 450,000 tonnes from 2025.
"I think at a dollar a pound we've earned a seat at the
table."
Olympic Dam was the prize in a takeover battle more than a
decade ago that pitted BHP against Xstrata, now part of Glencore
. Then, BHP wanted to triple copper and quadruple
uranium output - until uranium prices sank after Japan's
Fukushima nuclear disaster.
GRADE BLESSING, URANIUM CURSE
On the surface, Olympic Dam is the image of the efficiently
run austerity-era mine.
Sprawling across 18,000 hectares of arid plains, it is set
to use drones to inspect facilities, and move workers
underground faster by zooming them down a lift shaft rather by a
15-minute drive down a ramp.
Roxby Village, one of two BHP camps in the area, houses
workers in cheap motel-style rooms. The mess hall hosts a
generous buffet, where workers load up lunch boxes to cart off
for their 12-hour shifts in temperatures that often top 45
degrees centigrade (113 Fahrenheit) in summer.
Olympic Dam has about 470 km of tunnels and plans to drill a
further 120 km over the next five years to open a new
underground seam that will give it some of the richest ores in
the world.
BHP expects that will improve the grade by around 20 percent
to more than 2.2 percent copper within the next five years -
compared to average grades of less than 1 percent anticipated
elsewhere by then.
That would position Olympic Dam to be able to hike output
from 200,000 tonnes this year to 230,000 tonnes by 2021.
"The curveball is it's got uranium and all the daughter
isotopes," said Justin Bauer, head of resource planning and
development at Olympic Dam.
Because of the uranium, BHP has to process all the ore at
the site, from grinding to smelting and refining to produce
sheets of copper and containers full of uranium yellow cake,
instead of just shipping out copper in concentrate.
HEAP LEACH SIMPLICITY
To simplify the operation, McGill is running a pilot study
of heap leaching, which BHP has used for years at mines in
Chile, expecting to lower the operating costs at Olympic Dam by
around 10 percent.
It involves stacking crushed ore over a pad, pouring on acid
and water and blowing air up through it to leach out the metals,
a process that takes around 12 months for the complex ore.
If it works, the site would not need as much expensive
equipment, would need less extra power and could use saline
water - reducing the need for costly desalination.
"This is a significantly less intensive process, both from a
power and a water perspective than the original expansion big
bang," McGill said.
Results of the trials of a whole range of ore are not due
until 2019 and BHP has yet to disclose how much the expansion is
expected to cost, leaving analysts somewhat in the dark.
"In theory, the heap leach should work," Deutsche Bank
analyst Paul Young said. "But the question becomes can you
actually double the size of the underground and what do the
economics look like?"
(Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques and Lincoln Feast)