(Corrects paragraph 8 to show company reaffirmed guidance for
declines, not increases, in copper, coal, petroleum output)
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE Jan 20 BHP Billiton
flagged on Wednesday that it sees no recovery in iron ore or
coal prices in the next few years while holding out hope for a
rebound in copper and oil as the company fights a slump in
earnings set to hit its long-protected dividend.
The top global miner reinforced bearish views on the sector
which has been slammed by oversupply at a time when growth in
China, the biggest metals consumer, has slowed down.
In a sign BHP may cut its dividend, ending a long held
policy to maintain or increase its payout every year, BHP Chief
Executive Andrew Mackenzie said in the company's quarterly
production report that it was focused on defending its
investment grade credit rating.
"In this environment, we are also committed to protecting
our strong balance sheet so we have the financial flexibility to
manage further volatility and take advantage of the expected
recovery in copper and oil over the medium term," Mackenzie
said.
He made no mention of any recovery in iron ore or coal
prices.
BHP is reeling as oil prices have slumped further than
expected at the same time as its other products have plunged to
multi-year lows. Average prices for its commodities slumped
between 20 and 51 percent in the first half of its financial
year compared to a year earlier, with crude oil the worst hit.
Like its peers, BHP has been ramping up production as it
looks to cut costs per unit amid the price slump, which has only
exacerbated the global oversupply.
BHP reaffirmed guidance for declines in copper, coal and
petroleum output in the year to June 2016. It has slashed the
number of rigs at its U.S. shale fields amid the collapse in oil
prices to 12-year lows.
It trimmed its full-year forecast for iron ore by 10 million
tonnes to 237 million tonnes, however, because of a dam burst at
the Samarco joint venture in Brazil, where output has been
suspended. BHP still expects to increase production in Western
Australia.
BHP's oil and gas output, which sets it apart from other big
miners, fell 5 percent to 60.2 million barrels of oil equivalent
(mmboe). It maintained its full year petroleum output forecast
at 237 mmboe, however, boosted by offshore production.
BHP produced 57 million tonnes of iron ore in the December
quarter. Quarterly copper production fell 9 percent to 400,000
tonnes because of lower grades at the Escondida mine in Chile.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Grant McCool)