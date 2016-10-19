* BHP says sees signs of commodities "rebalancing"
* Sticks to most FY17 production guidance forecasts
(Recasts, adds analyst comment, details)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 19 BHP Billiton ,
the world's biggest diversified miner, said on Wednesday it was
finally detecting indications of a commodity market turnaround,
giving its most upbeat assessment in about five years.
A recovery would be a particular boon for the global miner
which has kept production humming through a multi-year collapse
in commodities markets, although it cautioned that raw material
supply was still outpacing demand despite stronger steel
consumption in China.
"We have seen early signs of markets rebalancing," Chief
Executive Andrew Mackenzie said in releasing BHP's September
quarter production report and guidance update.
"Fundamentals suggest both oil and gas markets will improve
over the next 12 to 18 months. Iron ore and metallurgical coal
prices have been stronger than expected, although we continue to
expect supply to grow more quickly than demand in the near
term," he said.
BHP beat analysts' estimates for iron ore and petroleum
production and just missed projections for output of
metallurgical coal - three commodities leading the resurgence.
"This is probably the most positive assessment by BHP in
five years," James Wilson, an analyst for Argonaut Securities,
said.
Most forecasters earlier in the year were calling for
Chinese steel production and consumption to contract as its
economy recoils, prolonging the pain for mining companies like
BHP.
Morgan Stanley estimates that China's implied apparent steel
consumption in September rose 12.5 percent from a year ago and
2.8 percent from the previous month. That is good news for
mining companies looking to China to turn around otherwise
sluggish demand.
China's iron ore imports climbed to 93 million tonnes in
September, the second highest on record. Spot iron ore
.IO62-CNI=SI last stood at $58 a tonne, the highest in over a
month.
Metallurgical coal prices have more than doubled since
January to around $230 a tonne, while nickel has gained
16 percent.
BHP said it was on track to meet its fiscal 2017 production
guidance for iron ore of 265 million to 275 million tonnes
versus 257 million last year after posting a modest 1 percent
decline in output to 67 million tonnes in the September quarter.
Guidance for copper production was under review following a
power disruption this month at the Olympic Dam mine, but
otherwise BHP stuck with earlier estimates for its other
businesses.
Fellow Australian miners Rio Tinto and
Fortescue Metals Group are scheduled to release
operations data and updated guidance on Thursday and are also
expected to deliver more upbeat business outlooks.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)