SYDNEY, July 23 BHP Billiton beat its own guidance for full-year iron ore output, saying it mined a record 225 million tonnes, 4 percent ahead of its forecast.

The world's third-biggest supplier of the steelmaking material had provided production guidance of 217 million tonnes for the fiscal year ended June 30.

Production in fiscal 2015 was forecast by the company to climb to 245 million tonnes as it continues expansion work in Australia's Pilbara iron ore belt.

