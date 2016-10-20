(corrects typographical error in headline)

LONDON Oct 20 BHP Billiton Chairman Jac Nasser will not seek re-election at next year's annual general meeting (AGM), he announced on Thursday.

Nasser said that he had intended to announce his retirement last year but agreed to stay on at the mining company to provide stability as BHP Billiton responded to the Samarco dam disaster in Brazil.

Now that the "basic structure of the Samarco response is in place" he will not seek re-election, Nasser said in a speech at this year's AGM in London on Thursday. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and Barbara Lewis in London; Editing by David Goodman)