* CEO says aspirational goal for "gender balance" at all
levels
* Chairman led push for productivity, efficiency
* Samarco victims stage protest
By Barbara Lewis
LONDON, Oct 20 BHP Billiton
Chairman Jac Nasser, one of the most powerful figures in the
mining industry, will retire at next year's shareholder meeting,
telling investors on Thursday that after a decade on the board,
it was time to step down.
The former Ford Motor Co chief, nicknamed Jac the
knife after extensive cost-cutting efforts there, said he had
intended to leave BHP last year, but agreed to stay on to
provide stability as the world's biggest miner responded to the
deadly Samarco dam disaster in Brazil.
Now that the "basic structure of the Samarco response is in
place," Nasser said in a speech at this year's Annual General
Meeting, he would not seek re-election. He will carry on leading
the board in the interim, while a replacement is found.
Brazilian prosecutors on Thursday charged 21 people with
"qualified homicide" for their roles in the disaster, including
the former chief executive of Samarco.
Nasser's move marks a generational shift in the mining
industry, which over the past decade has seen an unprecedented
boom, frenzied M&A and draconian cost cuts.
Rio Tinto , the world's second-largest
miner, is also expected to replace its chairman, South African
Jan du Plessis, in the coming months.
"(Nasser) was ready to go but then Samarco happened ... so
it's not coming as a surprise," said Macquarie Bank mining
analyst Hayden Bairstow.
Both miners could look within their ranks or outside for a
successor. Both will also consider an appointment that would
diversify traditionally male-heavy boards.
BHP's Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie, in a separate
speech, said the company had set a 2025 goal of achieving
"gender balance at all levels of the organisation".
The target is higher than that set by the Australian
Institute of Directors, which is calling for 30 percent female
representation on boards by 2018.
BHP's 12-person board has three women members: Anita Frew,
Carolyn Hewson and Shriti Vadera.
Frew is chairman designate of Croda International Plc
, the speciality chemicals group, and deputy chairman of
Lloyds Banking Group Plc.
Hewson is a former investment banker and an executive
director of Schroders Australia Ltd. Shriti is chairman of
Santander UK.
Asked whether the new chairman might be a chairwoman, Nasser
said "why not?", but added gender balance would take time.
Growing up in suburban Melbourne, Australia, Nasser, 68,
said he had never expected to lead global companies.
He joined the BHP board as a non-executive director in 2006
and was named chairman in August 2009.
At BHP, Nasser rode the China-led commodities boom and its
bust, which the company had weathered better than peers, he
said. BHP still lost $6.4 billion in the last financial year.
"We kept a solid A credit rating through the valley of the
commodity price death," he said.
His last year has been what he described as "one of the most
challenging periods" in BHP's history, largely because of the
Samarco dam burst in which 19 people died. Samarco is a 50/50
joint venture between BHP and Brazil's Vale.
Nasser displayed a softer side last year at the Australian
annual meeting in Perth when he vowed to "find out what went
wrong" at Samarco, as Mackenzie teared up by his side.
Brazilians impacted by what Brazil says is its worst
environmental disaster were among those who staged a protest
outside Thursday's AGM in central London.
(Additional reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru and
James Regan in Sydney; Editing by David Evans and Richard
Pullin)