LONDON Aug 25 China's economic growth will cool
from the 7 percent forecast for 2015, curbing demand for some
commodities as the country completes investments in major
construction projects, BHP Billiton chief Andrew
Mackenzie said on Tuesday.
The mining group's underlying net profit was more than
halved in the year to June, part of a succession of bad numbers
from a sector feeling the down-draft of plunging prices for iron
ore, copper, coal and oil.
"That 7 percent growth is always going to drift down once
they complete the investment phase and they will ... require
less and less new metals and steel in our case as they become
more focused on the services and consumption-based economy,"
Mackenzie told reporters, referring to consensus forecasts for
Chinese GDP.
"They will trade a few basis points of growth for fixing
corruption and fixing the banking sector," he added.
A downturn in Chinese economic growth, which some analysts
say is already running well below officially reported levels,
has sent equity and commodity markets reeling in recent weeks.
BHP lowered its forecast for Chinese steel demand
to between 935 million tonnes and 985 million in the mid-2020s,
from more than 1 billion. The company also expects China's
economic reforms to contribute to volatility in commodity prices
in the short term.
Mackenzie said, however, that if China moves "successfully
into the middle-income economy, it is good news for oil and it
is good news for copper."
Prices of copper, mostly used in power and
construction, fell below $5,000 a tonne for the first time in
six years this month, while crude oil dropped to 6-1/2
year lows near $40 a barrel.
BHP expects the copper market to be in deficit at the end of
this decade as grades decline and costs rise.
One major threat to copper would come from substitution by
aluminium on underground wires in China, which could take a good
chunk of production.
"That says a lot about commodities, that everything is
substitutable. The risk is always there ... China has got enough
aluminium and they are self-sufficient on that," Mackenzie said.
China accounts for about half of global consumption of
industrial metals such as copper.
