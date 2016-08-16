MELBOURNE Aug 16 BHP Billiton
reported a record $6.4 billion annual loss on Tuesday, hammered
by a bad bet on shale, a dam disaster in Brazil and a
commodities slump, but said it expects its free cash flow to
more than double this year.
"While commodity prices are expected to remain low and
volatile in the short to medium term, we are confident in the
long-term outlook for our commodities, particularly oil and
copper," Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said in a statement.
Even excluding $7.7 billion in writedowns and charges,
underlying profit slumped 81 percent to $1.2 billion for the
year to June 2016 from $6.4 billion a year ago, hit by weak iron
ore, copper, coal, oil and gas prices.
The underlying profit was the weakest since the merger of
BHP and Billiton in 2001, but better than analysts' expectations
of around $1.1 billion.
