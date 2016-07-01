SYDNEY, July 1 BHP Billiton on
Friday said it would appeal against the decision by a Brazilian
court to reinstate a $6 billion public civil claim over last
year's Samarco iron ore mine disaster.
BHP and 50-50 joint-venture partner Vale had agreed on a $2.3
billion settlement in March, but Brazil's Superior Court has
responded to an appeal from the Federal Prosecutor's Office by
issuing an interim order suspending its ratification.
That decision reinstates a 20 billion real ($6.23
billion)public civil claim for clean-up costs and damages
against Samarco, Vale and BHP.
"BHP Billiton Brasil intends to appeal the decision of the
Superior Court of Justice," BHP said in a statement.
In the meantime, Samarco will continue to support the
long-term recovery of the communities and environment affected
by the dam failure, the company said.
A burst tailings dam at the mine on Nov. 5 unleashed a mud
flow that killed 19 people, left hundreds homeless and polluted
a major river. The government called it the country's worst ever
environmental disaster.
The mine has been closed since. Environmental authorities
say it will only be allowed to reopen when it can prove mud is
no longer leaking into the surrounding area and that the mine
can be run safely.
($1 = 3.2127 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by James Regan and Ian Chua; Editing by Joseph
Radford)