MELBOURNE Jan 15 Top global miner BHP Billiton
said on Friday it would book a $4.9 billion
post-tax writedown on the value of its U.S. shale assets
reflecting the sharp slump in oil and gas prices, volatility and
a bleak near-term outlook.
The hefty impairment is the latest spawned by BHP's badly
timed push into U.S. shale in 2011, when it spent $17 billion on
two acquisitions at a time when oil and gas prices were much
higher than they are now.
"Although we expect prices to improve from their current
lows, we have reduced our oil price assumptions for the short to
medium term," BHP said in a statement to the Australian stock
exchange.
The writedowns will take the carrying value of its U.S.
onshore assets down to about $16 billion, BHP said.
