BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
LONDON Oct 27 Global miner BHP Billiton said on Monday it was considering selling its Fayetteville, Arkansas, onshore natural shale gas assets.
"As we look to improve the balance of liquids and gas across our petroleum portfolio we have initiated the marketing our Fayetteville acreage," chief executive Andrew Mackenzie said in a statement. "However, we will only divest the field if it maximises value for shareholders."
BHP, already a significant oil and gas player, moved heavily into U.S. shale in 2011, acquiring Fayetteville assets from U.S. energy group Chesapeake CHK.N. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Clarke)
* CareDx Inc - constanti will remain with company until june 30th to facilitate a smooth transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: