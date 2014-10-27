LONDON Oct 27 Global miner BHP Billiton said on Monday it was considering selling its Fayetteville, Arkansas, onshore natural shale gas assets.

"As we look to improve the balance of liquids and gas across our petroleum portfolio we have initiated the marketing our Fayetteville acreage," chief executive Andrew Mackenzie said in a statement. "However, we will only divest the field if it maximises value for shareholders."

BHP, already a significant oil and gas player, moved heavily into U.S. shale in 2011, acquiring Fayetteville assets from U.S. energy group Chesapeake CHK.N. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by David Clarke)