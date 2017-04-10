LONDON, April 10 The second-biggest shareholder
in mining company BHP Billiton said an overhaul of the
company's structure suggested by activist hedge fund Elliott
Advisors was OK in principle but may prove complex.
"(The) principle is OK. Detail and resultant uplift to
shareholders might be more complex/less obvious," said Aberdeen
Asset Management's Head of Equities Hugh Young in emailed
comments.
Earlier on Monday, Elliott said it had sent a letter to BHP
Billiton directors outlining a plan to unlock value by scrapping
the mining giant's dual-corporate structure, demerging its oil
business and rejigging its capital return policy.
Aberdeen is the second-biggest investor in the firm's
London-listed shares, with a holding worth $1.3 billion, Thomson
Reuters data showed.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop and Barbara Lewis; editing by
Carolyn Cohn)