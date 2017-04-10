(Corrects headline and first paragraph to show proposal is to
scrap dual-corporate structure, not dual-listing)
SYDNEY, April 10 Hedge fund manager Elliott
Advisors said on Monday it had sent a letter to BHP Billiton
directors outlining a plan to unlock value by
scrapping the mining giant's dual- corporate structure,
demerging its oil business and rejigging its capital return
policy.
"The goal is to provide details of the BHP shareholder value
unlock plan to all of BHP's shareholders so that BHP can engage
openly with all parties on the plan to unlock shareholder
value," Elliot said in a statement.
Elliott Advisors said it holds a "long economic interest" of
about 4.1 percent of the issued shares in BHP Billiton plc. It
also said it holds rights with its affiliates to acquire up to
0.4 percent of the issued shares in BHP Billiton ltd.
BHP did not immediately comment.
(Reporting by James Regan and Jamie Freed; Editing by Stephen
Coates)