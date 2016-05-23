SANTIAGO May 23 Workers at BHP Billiton's Spence mine in northern Chile went on a 24-strike on Monday due to a contractual dispute, a union official told Reuters.

Workers there previously went on a 24-hour strike earlier in May, as the union demanded improvements in labor conditions and to protest alleged contract breaches. Spence produced 175,600 tonnes of copper in 2015. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by W Simon)