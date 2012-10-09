SYDNEY Oct 9 The order book of global mining
giant BHP Billiton's five-year bond offer is at least
A$700 million and is being marketed at 95 basis points over the
Australian bank bill swap rate, two fund managers looking at the
offer said on Tuesday.
The issue, launched earlier in the day, is the first
Australian dollar bond offered primarily to Australian investors
for BHP in 11 years, according to one of the fund
managers. The borrower is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's and A1
by Moody's.
Joint lead managers Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
and Commonwealth Bank of Australia declined to comment or were
not available to comment.