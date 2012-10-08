SYDNEY Oct 9 BHP Billiton Finance Limited, the finance arm of BHP Billiton Limited , on Tuesday said it had launched a new benchmark five-year Australian dollar note issue.

The offer is expected to price in the near future subject to market conditions. Joint lead managers are Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

BHP Billiton Limited is rated A+/Stable/A-1 by Standard & Poor's and A1/Stable/P-1 by Moody's.