LONDON May 2 Miner BHP Billiton moved to
reassure investors fretting over its spending on "mega
projects", promising discipline and potential non-core asset
sales in one of the sector's clearest efforts to address market
worries over the cost of growth.
BHP, the world's largest miner, has said it will
"live within its means", but went further on Wednesday to soothe
concerns, as investors across the sector fret over the prospects
of flattening demand for some commodities while the sector's
organic growth pipeline totals some $180 billion.
Alberto Calderon, BHP's chief executive of aluminium, nickel
and corporate development, said in a presentation the company
had "substantial flexibility" to sequence investments - stagger
their progress - and would match spending to cash flows.
Laying out BHP's plan, he said projects would be "be
approved in a sequence that maximises value, reduces risk and
balances short- and long-term returns".
Calderon said BHP was committed to a progressive dividend,
but gave little hope to investors expecting more discipline on
major projects could mean a fresh share buyback.
LARGE-SCALE FOCUS
Calderon did, however, signal the miner could sell off more
non-core operations, a stance mirrored across the sector as the
major players focus on simple, large-scale operations.
"Businesses must earn their right to remain in the
portfolio," Calderon said in the presentation.
BHP has said it could sell its Canadian diamond mine, EKATI,
and is selling its stake in Richards Bay Minerals, a South
African titanium minerals producer, to Rio Tinto.
BHP's four major organic growth projects - the
Olympic Dam expansion and the Outer Harbour iron ore project in
Australia, U.S. shale gas growth and the Jansen potash project
in Canada - will require more than $120 billion of capex over
the next 15 years but only increase returns from 2023, according
to Deutsche Bank estimates.
Three of these - Olympic Dam, Outer Harbour and Jansen --
are expected to be taken to the board for approval in 2012.
Analysts at Liberum in London said the presentation marked
the "first clear attempt by a major mining house to address
investor concerns over capital allocation".
"We feel one of the major reasons for the sector
underperformance thus far in 2011 has been fears over capital
discipline, as free cash flow yields across the sector remain
sub-5 percent at a time of extremely healthy margins in copper,
coal and iron ore," Liberum said.
"BHP's tacit admission that it is listening to shareholders
should prove very positive for the shares and the broader
sector."