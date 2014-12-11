(Repeats story published late Thursday; no changes to text)
SHANGHAI Dec 11 Iron ore giant BHP Billiton
expects Chinese steel consumption growth to
slow next year and has already adjusted its strategy to cope
with a supply glut that has caused global prices to collapse,
executives said on Thursday.
"We anticipated the change towards current market conditions
and the rebalancing of supply and demand after a period of
massive expansion and a time when supply struggled with demand,
we saw these changes coming a long way off," Chief Executive
Andrew Mackenzie told reporters.
It is a sign that one of the iron ore majors is scaling back
expectations after years of bullishness about Chinese demand.
Mackenzie added that BHP had stopped approving new investment in
major iron ore production growth as early as 2011.
BHP Billiton and other big miners had embarked on a rapid
production capacity expansion programme, banking on sustained
demand growth in top buyer China.
But though imports into China have surged, prices have
fallen by nearly half to under $70 a tonne, with Chinese steel
output growth slowing to around 3 percent.
BHP Billiton said while Chinese production growth was likely
to remain at about 3-3.5 percent until 2020, a slowdown in
consumption was now anticipated.
"Consumption growth is about 1.5 percent this year and
slowing to between 0.5-1.5 percent next year -- we see modest to
marginal steel consumption growth," said Alan Chirgwin, general
manager and marketing for iron ore.
With iron ore prices at five-year lows, the big miners have
expected high-cost Chinese producers to be displaced by cheaper
foreign supplies, and imports to China in the first 11 months
rose by 13.4 percent to 846 million tonnes.
Jimmy Wilson, BHP's president in charge of iron ore, said
the equivalent of 80 million tonnes of high-grade domestic ore
had been removed from the market since the start of the year,
and total Chinese output was likely to fall to 240-250 million
tonnes this year, and to 200 million tonnes in the long term.
The firm said more high-cost producers were expected to
depart in 2015 as 100-120 million tonnes of new low-cost
supplies enter the market, far higher than the estimated demand
increase of 30-50 million tonnes.
The firm, also a large coal producer, said it did not expect
to be affected too much by China's decision to introduce import
tariffs.
"We continue to ship every tonne of coal that we produce so
there hasn't been any impact," said Mike Henry, marketing
president, adding the recent rise in Chinese domestic prices had
negated the impact of the tariffs.
