SYDNEY, April 5 Australian coal mines owned by
BHP Billiton and Mitsubishi Corp will
be hit by a second work stoppage on April 12, with union workers
planning to halt work for two days, a union official said on
Thursday.
"We're looking at next Thursday's night shift to start the
stoppage through to Saturday day shift at all seven mines,"
Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) District
President Stephen Smyth told Reuters.
"There also may be other industrial action taken," Smyth
said. About 3,500 employees led by the CFMEU completed a
seven-day strike on Tuesday after talks over working conditions
and union entitlements broke down.
The seven mines, operated under the BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi
Alliance joint venture, have a combined output capacity of more
than 58 million tonnes a year, representing about a fifth of
annual global trade in metallurgical coal.