* Union says sets April 12 date for next stoppage at
BHP-Mitsubishi coal mines
* Union says seeking talks on work conditions before
discussing wages
* Threatens industrial action at all seven mines could
escalate as impasse persists
* BHP to release March-quarter production data on April 18
By James Regan
SYDNEY, April 5 Australian coal mines owned by
BHP Billiton and Mitsubishi Corp will
be hit by a second work stoppage on April 12, with union workers
planning to halt work for two days, a union official said on
Thursday.
"We're looking at next Thursday's night shift to start the
stoppage through to Saturday day shift at all seven mines,"
Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) District
President Stephen Smyth told Reuters.
The mines, operated under the BHP Billiton-Mitsubishi
Alliance joint venture, have a combined output capacity of more
than 58 million tonnes a year, representing about a fifth of
annual global trade in metallurgical coal.
"There also may be other industrial action taken," Smyth
said. About 3,500 employees led by the CFMEU completed a
seven-day strike on Tuesday after talks over working conditions
and union entitlements broke down. The mines employ around
10,000 people.
On Monday, BHP declared force majeure on deliveries from
the predominately metallurgical coal mines in the Bowen Basin,
citing long-running labour stoppages compounded by heavy rains
that have impeded production runs.
Force majeure is a legal clause relieving companies of
immediate supply obligations due to circumstances beyond their
control.
UBS has estimated that the strikes and heavy rains have
resulted in 2 to 3 million tonnes of lost production this year.
Smyth said the mines were "struggling" as a result and
faced difficulty in filling orders and that some 15 ships were
sitting idle off the main coal port terminal of Hay Point.
A BHP spokeswoman declined to discuss specific operations
regarding coal shipments, other than saying: "We are unable to
meet our obligations with customers, which is why we have
declared force majeure."
The spokeswoman reiterated BHP will release its
March-quarter production data on April 18. The company warned in
January that labour unrest along with heavy rains in the region
were affecting production volumes.
Mine workers had rejected the latest offer for an enterprise
bargaining agreement, with 93 percent of members voting to
strike again, Smyth said.
"The support is not only to continue the industrial action,
but also to increase it," Smyth said.
BHP has made an offer of a 5 percent a year wage hike for
the next three years, plus a guaranteed A$15,000 ($15,400) per
year bonus.
Smyth said the stalled talks with management were currently
focused on working conditions, such as shift rosters and job
opportunities, and that discussions over wages were "down the
line."
"We haven't got to the stage of discussing money," he said.
"We'll get to the money once we sort out and put to bed
conditions and entitlements."
Prices for the metallurgical coal mined by BHP and
Mitsubishi have weakened in recent months but are still more
than twice as high as estimated production costs at the mines of
around $80 per tonne, according to analysts.