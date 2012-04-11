Germany, California to tackle climate change together
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.
SYDNEY, April 11 BHP Billiton BLT.L> said on Wednesday it will cease production at its loss-making Norwich Park coal mine in Australia, citing low output, high costs and soft coal prices.
"Norwich Park mine has been losing money for several months," a statement by BHP said.
The mine, yielding metallurgical coal used in steelmaking, is operated under a 50-50 partnership between BHP and Mitsubishi Corp.
Recent industrial action at the mine contributed to lower production, according to BHP.
IRAQ'S LUHAIS OILFIELD PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 20K BPD TO 120K BPD IN FEW MONTHS, OIL MINISTRY SAYS