Saudi Arabia says oil inventory drawdown to accelerate in coming 3-4 mths
ASTANA, June 11 A drawdown in crude oil inventories will accelerate in the next three to four months, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Sunday.
KINSHASA Feb 15 BHP Billiton's decision to abandon plans for an aluminium smelter project in the Democratic Republic of Congo could create problems for the planned multi-billion dollar Inga 3 hydro power project in which BHP was considered a key client, Congo Energy Minister Gilbert Tshiongo said on Wednesday.
BHP told Reuters earlier that it had decided not to pursue the smelter project after a review.
"The problem is real but there are alternative solutions," Tshiongo told Reuters, adding that the Congo government was confident of finding other backing for the project.
LONDON, June 9 Two weeks after an OPEC-led deal to extend oil output cuts until March, some OPEC delegates are questioning whether the agreement will be enough to reduce a glut in supplies and lift prices.