KINSHASA Feb 15 BHP Billiton's decision to abandon plans for an aluminium smelter project in the Democratic Republic of Congo could create problems for the planned multi-billion dollar Inga 3 hydro power project in which BHP was considered a key client, Congo Energy Minister Gilbert Tshiongo said on Wednesday.

BHP told Reuters earlier that it had decided not to pursue the smelter project after a review.

"The problem is real but there are alternative solutions," Tshiongo told Reuters, adding that the Congo government was confident of finding other backing for the project.