LONDON, March 14 Diamond miner and luxury
jeweller Harry Winston is among several potential
suitors circling BHP Billiton's majority stake in the
EKATI diamond mine in Canada, a person familiar with the matter
said on Wednesday.
BHP, the world's largest miner, focuses on large assets and
said last year it was considering pulling out of diamonds. It
sold its majority stake in the Chidliak project in northern
Canada to partner Peregrine in December.
Harry Winston is one of several jewellery makers that have
gone into mining to secure access to rough diamonds. It is
already a partner of Rio Tinto at Diavik in Canada's
Northwest Territories, Canada's largest diamond mine.
Harry Winston raised its stake in Diavik, which is just some
100 km from EKATI, to 40 percent in 2010 after buying back a
share it had sold to miner Kinross Gold during the
financial crisis.
"They and others have continued to look at securing the
diamond supply to their downstream business, and arguably they
have done a better job," the source with knowledge of the
bidding process said. "They are definitely kicking the tyres."
Other suitors which have considered the BHP mine include
some of the diamond industry's emerging players, the source
said. Private equity houses have also been reported as potential
bidders for the asset.
"It is a good cash flow business but there is a limited mine
life," the source said. "From a cash flow perspective it is a
good business if you can get it for the right value. It is
pretty supportive of some leverage and given the outlook on
diamonds... (private equity) may take a view on that."
But industry sources have cautioned against expecting a
sale, as BHP has indicated it could also hold on to the
operation until the end of its mine life in 2019, unless it gets
attractive offers.
Last year, Harry Winston Chief Executive Robert Gannicott
told Reuters the company was not interested in another producing
mine, but rather was looking for development-stage assets.
"What I'd like to find is something that hasn't yet been
started up, but with a recognized resource," Gannicott said in
an interview in May 2011, before BHP announced it was reviewing
its diamond presence. "Or a resource that we can measure and
understand its true value."
BHP had initially expected a conclusion to its diamond
review early this year, but extended that deadline in February
to the end of the first half.
EKATI, the cornerstone of BHP's diamond business, has annual
sales representing 11 percent of global diamond supply by value.
Analysts' estimates of the price tag the mine could fetch
vary widely, from $500 million to over $1.5 billion, and even as
high as $2.7 billion for BHP's 80 percent stake.
BHP and Harry Winston declined to comment.