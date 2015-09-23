* BHP Australia shareholders to help fund British entity's
dividends
* Australia shareholders may see lower franking credit
* Shareholders to vote on proposal in Oct, Nov
By Melanie Burton and Cecile Lefort
MELBOURNE/WELLINGTON, Sept 23 BHP Billiton
plans to alter its dividend funding policy to
ensure a promise on payouts to the miner's British shareholders
is met, a move that could come at a cost to its Australian
shareholders.
Under a proposal by dual-listed BHP, its Australian company
will effectively make payments to the British company to enable
dividends to be paid. The British entity's ability to pay
dividends has been hit by the spin-off of South32 from
BHP in May, which has reduced its available capital, and by
sliding commodities prices.
The funding by the Australian arm will enable BHP to meet
the terms of the 2001 merger of BHP and Billiton under which
dividends had to be paid equally to both sets of shareholders.
But the payment will mean Australian shareholders of BHP
will lose out on getting tax benefits, or franking credits, on
that sum. Australian investors are entitled to franking credits,
which allow them a tax credit for tax already paid by the
company.
BHP, which revealed the proposal on Wednesday, said it
doesn't expect any impact on its ability to pay fully-franked
dividends in future, given the $25.4 billion franking credits
available on its books.
The British and Australian sets of shareholders of BHP will
vote on the proposal in October and November, respectively.
HYBRID ISSUE
BHP's Australian shares fell 4.4 percent on Wednesday, amid
a 2 percent drop for the broader Australian stock market, as
weak economic data from China, the nation's top trading partner,
rattled investor confidence.
Separately, the Anglo-Australian miner said it will issue
hybrid capital securities, a mix of debt and equity, to pay off
short-term debt. The firm has around $28 billion of outstanding
debt, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The move is aimed at protecting its A-plus credit rating by
Standard & Poor's which is expected to come under pressure
because of its dividend policy and a commodities downturn.
The security will not convert into shares, it said.
The company did not disclose the amount it was targeting
raising from the issue. Phil Bayley, a debt capital market
consultant at ADCM in Sydney, said he expected $2 billion-$3
billion to be raised as the issue could include multiple
currencies.
"It could be the case, that they will put those funds into
PLC. But perhaps they're looking for external growth
opportunities now," said analyst David Lennox of Fat Prophets in
Sydney.
BHP has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs as joint bookrunners for the
planned hybrid raising, according to IFR, a company owned by
Thomson Reuters.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)