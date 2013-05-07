BRIEF-Williams partners initiates senior notes offering
* To use proceeds of offering for repayment of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2023, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY May 7 BHP Billiton has halted work at its Eagle Ford shale operation in the United States as it investigates a fatality at the site, it said on Tuesday.
A contractor was fatally injured on May 6 while working at the site in the state of Texas, according to the company.
"Operations at the site were immediately stopped and a full investigation is under way," BHP said in a statement.
* To use proceeds of offering for repayment of $1.4 billion aggregate principal amount of 4.875% senior notes due 2023, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* General Dynamics awarded $244 million U.S. Navy training services contract