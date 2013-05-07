(Corrects paragraph one to show that production and drilling operations were not shut, corrects paragraph 4 to delete reference to Eagle Ford being shut)

* Fatality halts BHP's Eagle Ford shale operations

* Investigation under way, BHP says

* Too early to determine duration of investigation

SYDNEY, May 7 BHP Billiton has halted work at some construction sites at its operations in the Eagle Ford shale in the United States as it investigates the death of a contractor at the site, it said on Tuesday. Oil production and drilling were not affected.

A contractor was fatally injured on May 6 while working at the site in the state of Texas, BHP said in a statement.

"Operations at the site were immediately stopped and a full investigation is under way," BHP said, without providing further details.

A BHP Billiton spokeswoman in Melbourne, where BHP is headquartered, said it was too early to determine the duration of the investigation.

Eagle Ford is the company's single largest liquids-producing field, BHP said on April 17.

A rise in liquids output from Eagle Ford has helped offset a downturn in BHP's offshore units, keeping the petroleum division on track to meet its fiscal 2013 production forecast of 240 million barrels of oil equivalent.

BHP is aiming to meet its target via strong growth in the June quarter from the Eagle Ford shale business along with higher output from Bass Strait wells in Australia, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

At Eagle Ford, 38 additional wells came into production in the March quarter.

But analysts are expecting an additional 100 wells will start to flow this quarter. (Reporting by James Regan; additional reporting by Kristen Hays in Houston; Editing by Ed Davies)