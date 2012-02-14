* BHP sees century of production ahead at Escondida
* Increases Escondida reserve estimate by 25%
* BHP to reopen U.S. Pinto Valley mine
* Global copper market seen in deficit by end-decade
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Feb 14 BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto have raised their bets on global copper
demand, approving plans for a $4.5 billion expansion of the
massive Escondida mine in Chile, while BHP plans to reopen a
U.S. copper mine idled three years ago.
The two miners are already spending billions of dollars
expanding output at their Australian iron ore mines to feed
Chinese demand, and the push to boost output by 80 percent at
the world's biggest copper mine underscores their optimism about
longer term demand for metals.
The price of copper, seen as a bellwether for industrial
demand, has fallen 17 percent from record highs above $10,000 a
tonne a year ago, but is still more than double the level
reached in the depths of the global financial crisis.
"The market wants more copper," said UBS analyst Glyn
Lawcock, pointing to tight global supplies of the metal used for
everything from power transmission to plumbing.
The $4.5 billion investment at Escondida, where production
last year fell 25 percent due to declining ore grades, has been
well flagged, but BHP's decision to start mining again in late
2012 at Pinto Valley in Arizona came as a surprise.
"They must be happy with the outlook for copper and the cost
structure of that asset," said Ric Ronge, a portfolio manager at
Pengana Capital, which owns BHP shares.
Analysts said cheaper energy prices in the United States had
probably helped to justify the planned $195 million investment
to restart the mine, at a capacity of 60,000 tonnes a year, in
what the major miners see as a tight market in the medium term.
"It's probably fair to assess that you're going to see
similar sorts of things from a number of companies who have
operations that have been sitting idle waiting for the right
environment," said UBS's Lawcock.
LONG LIFE
The projects approved on Tuesday will not have any impact on
the market for the next 12 months, when sluggish demand from top
copper consumer China is expected to weigh on prices.
But in the medium to long term, the market will need the
copper for buildings and infrastructure in the rapidly
industrialising and urbanising Asian countries, even if growth
rates slow somewhat.
"This should firm up the longer term supply picture which
had been looking like it might revert into deficit by the end of
the decade because of the limited number of concrete projects
that have got past feasibility stage," said Nick Trevethan,
senior commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group.
The global market for refined copper is expected to be in
surplus of 718,000 tonnes in 2015, switching to a deficit of
around 316,000 tonnes by the end of the decade, according to
Reuters calcuations based on Wood Mackenzie figures.
Over that time, the market for refined copper is seen
growing from around 24 million tonnes to 27 million tonnes.
The $4.5 billion investment at Escondida, where production
last year fell 25 percent due to declining ore grades, has been
well flagged, and the cost was in line with analysts'
expectations.
The Escondida expansion is one of BHP's top priority
projects, part of an $80 billion capital spending plan through
2015, including its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine and iron
ore expansions in Australia, shale gas development in the United
States and potash development in Canada.
BHP, operator of the mine, also upped the ore reserve
estimate by 25 percent and said the giant mine should be able to
sustain production for more than a century.
BHP plans to spend $2.6 billion on two projects to boost
output at the mine, while Rio's share of the projects is $1.4
billion and Japanese consortium JECO, which holds a 12.5 percent
stake, will cover the rest.
The projects are designed to give the partners access to
higher ore grades, with a new 152,000 tonnes a day concentrator
plant and new mineral handling system that will boost production
to more than 1.3 million tonnes a year by June 2015, or about 5
percent of the global copper market.
The mine produced about 760,000 tonnes of copper last year.