SYDNEY Nov 29 Ratification of a bill providing for an indenture agreement by an Australian state government makes the proposed development of the giant Olympic Dam copper, gold and uranium mine more likely, owner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday.

"The passage of this bill provides the company with greater certainty for what would be a significant investment and demonstrates South Australia's support for the project," BHP said (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)