SYDNEY Feb 1 BHP Billiton will cut staff and reduce mine activity at its Nickel West unit in Australia in response to weak metals prices and the impact of a strong Australian dollar, the company said on Wednesday.

BHP Billiton plans to reduce mine production by 30 percent at its Mt Keith nickel mine in Western Australia state for about a year and eliminate some 150 jobs, a company spokeswoman said.

Overall nickel production was unlikely to change since the company will draw on existing stockpiles of nickel concentrate to make up for the shortfall while operating at the reduced level, the spokeswoman said.