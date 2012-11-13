LONDON Nov 13 Mining group BHP Billiton
has agreed to sell its 80 percent stake in the
EKATI diamond mine in Canada to miner and jeweller Harry Winston
for $500 million in cash.
The sale, due to complete in the first quarter of next year,
will result in an impairment of around $200 million after tax to
the value of the asset.
BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner, said last year it
planned to sell all or part of its diamond assets, including the
EKATI mine, as it focused on larger, long-life assets.
In December, BHP agreed to sell its majority stake in the
Chidliak exploration project in northern Canada to its partner
Peregrine Diamonds.
At the time, BHP said it was still reviewing its interest in
EKATI, the cornerstone of its diamond business.
Analysts' estimates of the price tag the mine could fetch
had varied widely, from $500 million to over $1.5 billion.