PERTH Oct 21 Global miner BHP Billiton
said on Monday it has given up nine oil and gas exploration
blocks in India due to its inability to carry out exploration
operations there.
The company is withdrawing from those blocks because of
delays in clearances, according to local media, but BHP would
not confirm the reason for its decision to relinquish its
interest.
"The decision to relinquish these blocks is the result of
an exploration portfolio review ... there have been regular
discussions and communications over the last 12 months with the
Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas," BHP said in a statement.
BHP gave up its interest in six blocks awarded in India's
NELP VII bid round, in which it held 26 percent interest and GVK
held 74 percent interest as well as three blocks awarded in the
NELP VIII bid round in which it held 100 percent interest.
BHP Billiton will keep its 50 percent interest in its NELP
IX block, operated by BG Group.