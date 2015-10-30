By Fergus Jensen
| JAKARTA
JAKARTA Oct 30 The world's top exporter of
coking coal, BHP Billiton , said plans to develop
a massive mine in Borneo will hinge on a revision of Indonesia's
mining rules, including on compulsory divestment and contract
extensions.
BHP in September said it had started mining at the Haju
mine, part of the first stage of the IndoMet Coal project, in
the forested Central Kalimantan province.
"As we continue to cautiously proceed with a small scale
mine at Haju, a regulatory regime with certainty will be
essential in supporting future investment decisions," a BHP
spokeswoman said in an email.
BHP is continuing to evaluate the potential for larger scale
developments at IndoMet and has already received buyer interest
in the coal, she said.
The project, in which Indonesia's Adaro Energy
also holds a stake and is estimated to have at least 1.27
billion tonnes of resources, has come under fire from
environmental groups, with BHP fending off criticism at its
annual meeting in London last week.
"If we were to leave ... it is unlikely that these areas
would be set aside for conservation," Chairman Jacques Nasser
told shareholders, noting that Indonesia wanted to develop the
area, regardless of which company did it.
"The area of interest has had accelerated development
pressures over the last 20 years and it is not the pristine
wilderness it was two decades ago," he said.
Discussions on the rules on BHP's Coal Contracts of Work
were ongoing, and the company expected these would not be
finalised until the Indonesian government completed a review of
regulations, the spokeswoman said.
Adhi Wibowo, director of coal at Indonesia's energy
ministry, said while the area was home to orangutans, BHP had
received environmental permits and the government would help it
get further forest-use permits if necessary.
"There should be no more obstacles," he told Reuters, adding
if they did not want to develop it they could return the
concession.
But he said the government was still reviewing rules on
divestment and contract extensions, adding "we are waiting for
parliament."
Indonesia's mining rules are sometimes subject to debate
because in some cases they overlap with contractual
requirements, PwC mining analyst Sacha Winzenreid said.
The fact that this project covered seven contracts of work,
each held by a separate legal entity, meant negotiations may be
particularly difficult, Winzenreid said.
According to Friends of the Earth Indonesia (WALHI), the
concessions "lie within the remote and largely undisturbed
forests of Central Borneo, forests recognised globally for their
biodiversity."
As well as being home to indigenous Dayak groups,
orangutans, pygmy elephants, clouded leopards, proboscis monkeys
and numerous other rare and endangered species also lived in the
forests, it said in a 2014 report.
(Additional reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Ed Davies)