MELBOURNE Aug 16 BHP Billiton
said on Friday U.S. authorities have laid out grounds for
possible enforcement action against the top global miner for
corrupt practices.
The company has been under investigation for four years over
exploration activities that had been terminated and
entertainment tied to its sponsorship of the Beijing Olympic
Games in 2008.
"As a part of the U.S. process, the SEC and DOJ have
recently notified the Group of the issues they consider could
form the basis of enforcement actions and discussions are
continuing," BHP said in a statement, adding that it could not
comment on possible outcomes.
BHP has said previously that it believed it had complied
with all applicable laws in regards to its Olympics sponsorship.