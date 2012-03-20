PERTH, March 20 BHP Billiton, the
world's biggest miner, is seeing signs that iron ore demand from
top consumer China is flattening but is pushing ahead with its
ambitious plans to expand production.
"Growth is going to flatten off," BHP's iron ore division
president, Ian Ashby said ahead of the Global Iron Ore & Steel
Forecast Conference in Perth on Tuesday.
Chinese demand for iron ore has been the driving force behind
years of expansion work by the world's biggest mining companies.
More than 100 million rural Chinese are projected to settle in
towns and cities in the next decade, requiring unprecedented
amounts of steel for housing and infrastructure.
But earlier this month, China cut its 2012 growth target to
an eight-year low of 7.5 percent.
BHP has being pursuing a strategy of running at full
production and expanding capacity in long-life, low-cost
commodity assets.
Ashby said BHP was sticking with its $10 billion iron ore
expansion plan and was mining ore at a rate of 165-170 million
tonnes per year. That is above its production guidance of 159
million tonnes in fiscal 2012 ending June 30, maintaining the
company's No.3 global ranking in iron ore behind Vale
and Rio Tinto .