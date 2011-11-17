GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares encouraged by Wall St record, await Fed outlook
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
MELBOURNE Nov 17 BHP Billiton , the world's biggest mining house, said it had become more cautious over global economic conditions in the last month.
In a press conference following the company's Australia annual meeting, BHP Chief Executive Marius Kloppers also said it remained too early to assess the impact of the Fukushima nuclear disaster on the global outlook for uranium.
BHP is in the early stages of expanding one of the world's largest known uranium deposits, its Olympic Dam mine in Australia.
(Writing by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Fed considered certain to raise rates, focus on future plans
The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. The Times * Ineos has set out a plan to spend about 2 billion euros ($2.24 billion) ramping up its chemical processing capacity across Europe. (http://bit.ly/2rp5Pxt) * Petropavlovsk shareholders should reject attempts by three rebel investors to overhaul the board of the Russian gold miner, leading advisory gro