* BHP CEO says down cycles no time to stop spending
* Capital-intense mine projects need to take longer-term
view, he says
* Sees global gas "revolution" underway
By James Regan
June 6 BHP Billiton , the
world's biggest mining company, said on Wednesday it was
necessary to maintain investment in new projects even during
downturns in commodities prices.
BHP last month scrapped a five-year, $80 billion capital
spending plan, citing uncertain global economic conditions. That
included China, where it supplies millions of tonnes of iron
ore, copper, and other industrial raw materials.
BHP Chief Executive Marius Kloppers singled out gas -
currently at a low ebb - as a commodity that should grow in
demand over the medium term due to a worldwide "shale,
hydrocarbon revolution".
An oversupply in the United States has led to the price of
gas plunging from around $13 to around $2 for each 1000 cubic
feet since BHP acquired Petrohawk Energy and other shale
interests for $17 billion last year.
"It is quite often the case that an investment decision in a
particular commodity will be made in a part of the business
cycle that results in a low price environment for that
particular commodity, but the investment is made nevertheless in
recognition of the expected future demand and prices," Kloppers
said in comments to a business forum in Perth, Australia.
Slumping commodity prices in general and escalating costs
have squeezed cash flows, pushing BHP to join rival Rio Tinto
in reconsidering the pace of their long-term
expansion in countries such as Australia and Canada.
The miner was planning to finance the expansion with its
cash flows, which analysts forecast may fall 20 percent to
around $24 billion in the year ending June 30.
BHP has long maintained that it is committed to keeping its
single-A credit rating, another constraint on spending. As of
December, the company had net debt of $21.5 billion.
BHP shares have been on a near-uninterrupted decline this
year, losing 20 percent in value since early February.
Three major BHP projects are seen by analysts as vulnerable
to setbacks as markets soften: an outer harbour development at
Port Hedland in Western Australia crucial to its iron ore
growth, the expansion of its Olympic Dam copper and uranium mine
in South Australia, and its Jansen potash project in Canada.
In Australia, where the company employs more than 35,000
people, Kloppers said labour allocation and rising costs
associated with a strong Australian dollar were dulling the
competitive edge of some projects.
Australia had turned from a low-cost to a high-cost
operating environment, he said.
Despite criticism from some shareholders, including its
single biggest, BlackRock, over spending, BHP has given
little hope to investors expecting that more discipline on major
projects could mean a fresh share buyback.
"We share those concerns which have been widely voiced, that
we would certainly welcome a greater focus on capital management
initiatives and a more circumspect approach to some of the items
in the capital pipeline," said Ben Lyons, who helps manage A$500
million in funds at ATI Asset Management.
BHP's challenge is to balance the long-term demand outlook
with short-term economic developments, Kloppers said.
"Our ability to deliver robust financial performance is
achieved through the consistent application of our strategy - by
developing our high-quality diversified portfolio and
maintaining our commitment to invest through the cycle," he
said.