June 6 BHP Billiton , the
world's biggest mining company said on Wednesday it was
necessary to maintain investment in new projects even through
down periods in commodities price cycles.
"It is quite often the case that an investment decision in a
particular commodity will be made in a part of the business
cycle that results in a low price environment for that
particular commodity, but the investment is made nevertheless in
recognition of the expected future demand and prices," BHP
Chief Executive Marius Kloppers told a business forum in Perth.
Slumping commodity prices and escalating costs have
squeezed cash flows, pushing BHP to join rival Rio Tinto
in reconsidering the pace of their long-term
expansion in countries such as Australia and Canada.
The miner was planning to finance the expansion with its
cash flows, which analysts forecast may fall 20 percent to
around $24 billion in the year ending June.
BHP has long maintained that it is committed to keeping its
single-A credit rating, another constraint on spending. As of
December, the company had net debt of $21.5 billion.
Three major projects are vulnerable: the Outer Harbour
development at Port Hedland in Western Australia crucial to its
iron ore growth, the expansion of the Olympic Dam copper and
uranium mine in South Australia, and its Jansen potash project
in Canada.